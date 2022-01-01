Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried rice in
Pooler
/
Pooler
/
Fried Rice
Pooler restaurants that serve fried rice
SUSHI • PHO • NOODLES
Umami Noodle Bar
103 Park Avenue, Pooler
Avg 4.3
(625 reviews)
Kimchi fried rice
$13.95
STIR- fried rice
$10.95
More about Umami Noodle Bar
TACOS
The Taco Stache
100 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler
Avg 4.3
(1259 reviews)
Kids Fried Chicken Nuggets w/ Rice & Beans
$5.00
More about The Taco Stache
