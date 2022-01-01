Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Pooler

Pooler restaurants
Pooler restaurants that serve fried rice

SUSHI • PHO • NOODLES

Umami Noodle Bar

103 Park Avenue, Pooler

Avg 4.3 (625 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi fried rice$13.95
STIR- fried rice$10.95
TACOS

The Taco Stache

100 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler

Avg 4.3 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fried Chicken Nuggets w/ Rice & Beans$5.00
