Grilled chicken in Pooler

Pooler restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

240 Tanger Outlet Boulevard, Pooler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
Grilled Chicken Platter$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
B & D Burgers Pooler image

 

B & D Burgers Pooler

238 Pooler Pkwy G, Pooler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$15.00
Grilled chicken, red onion, tomato, mixed cheese, avocado and croutons
Grill Chicken Fingers$14.00
More about B & D Burgers Pooler
Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

1 Godley station Blvd Suite A 102, Pooler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee

