Tacos in Pooler

Chazitos Latin Cuisine - Pooler
217 U.S. 80, Pooler
|Ropa Vieja Tacos
|$13.99
(3) Tacos with Beef brisket, white rice, and black beans (Corn/Flour tortilla ). Served with (1) side
Del Sur - Pooler - Del Sur - Pooler
1 N Godley Station BLVD. Ste C-101/101, Pooler
|Sweet Heat Chicken Taco
|$5.00
Crispy fried chicken, lettuce, mango-habanero relish, ranch, sweet chili sauce, queso fresco & bacon
|Birria Tacos
|$4.00
|Grilled Chicken BLT Taco
|$5.00
Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded monterey jack cheese & chipotle aioli