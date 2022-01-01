Go
Poole'side Pies

A Neapolitan-inspired pizza joint from the AC Restaurants group.

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

428 S McDowell St • $$

Avg 4.8 (904 reviews)

Popular Items

Coke$3.00
12 oz can.
Acqua Panna 1L$5.00
Natural spring water imported from Tuscany, Italy
Chile Garlic Oil$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pie$10.00
w/soft whipped cream and caramel.
Allergens: gluten, dairy
Sprite$3.00
12 oz can.
Tomato Relish$3.00
Basil Buttermilk Ranch$2.00
Marinara Sauce$2.00
Meatarita$26.00
Our classic Margherita with all of that good meat. A layer of our Biano DiNapoli tomato sauce, House-Made Mozzarella, and Basil topped with Fennel Sausage, Spicy Sopressata, and Pepperoni. Finished with parmesan.
Allergens:Gluten, Nightshade, Alcohol, Dairy, Honey, Nitrite.
Each pizza is 12-13” in diameter.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Delivery
Takeout

Location

428 S McDowell St

Raleigh NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

