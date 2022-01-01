Go
Toast

Poor Richards Restaurant

Located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Come let our family serve yours!

324 1/2 North Tejon Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

324 1/2 North Tejon Street

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Dirty Byrd

No reviews yet

Colorado Springs' FIRST Wing & Whiskey Bar! Scratch made food, cold drinks and Dirty Vibes!

Bird Tree Café

No reviews yet

Sip + Eat
Be Social!

Brewer’s Republic/Oscar's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Odyssey Gastropub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston