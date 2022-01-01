Pop 'N Tea Bar
Home of the world-famous handcrafted Diamond Bars made from gelato and sorbetto! We also proudly serve quality crafted teas on tap and refreshing smoothies and slushies.
550 W McDowell Rd
Location
550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Little O's
OHSO inspired, Employee owned. Some of your OHSO favorites, with some of our own stuff as well, with the same neighborhood hang out vibe you've grown to love.
Ahipoki
Poke Bowls * Salads * Tacos * Grilled Bowls
www.ahipoki.com
Thai Recipe Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Valley Coffee Company
Valley Coffee Co. serves up a dose of local love with “Arizona grown” cold brew, craft brews, wine on tap, and quick on-the-go bites.