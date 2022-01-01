Go
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma

We are Southern California's go-to fast casual restaurant / artisanal bakery for all things encased in crust. Locally owned, the shop showcases the signature all butter crust by Executive Chef Gan Suebsarakham, with a rotating menu of sweet and savory pies made in-house daily. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features a variety of pies from pie slices to hand pies to classic meat & vegetarian pies.
Pop Pie Co.’s menu is globally inspired, with influence from Australia, Europe and Asia finding its way into specialty pies. Each Pop Pie Co. location serves as a community hangout, with communal seating, and a specialty coffee bar to help you wake up in the morning.

4195 Voltaire Street

Kale Slaw (vegan)- Meal Size$9.00
Kale, tahini, paper thin lemon slices, pumpkin seeds and quinoa. Vegan.
Green Hog & Cheese$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Lemon Curd & Mixed Berry Hand Pie$4.50
Hand Pie. Lemond curd, mixed berry (strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry) compote, vanilla citrus glaze.
Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice$7.00
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old - fashioned oat crumble.
Steak & Ale Pie$10.50
A quintessentially British pie made of slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.
Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)$10.00
Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk.
Aussie Meat Pie$10.00
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
Classic Chicken Pot Pie$10.00
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.
San Diego CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
