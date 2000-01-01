Go
Banner picView gallery

Pop Pops Pizza - 14432 Kathleen Ave

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

12641 Rosedale Highway

Rosedale, CA 93312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

12641 Rosedale Highway, Rosedale CA 93312

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Butcher Block Quality Meats - BB West
orange starNo Reviews
10618 Hageman Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Ritmo Kitchen and Lounge - 10606 Hageman Rd Suite B1
orange starNo Reviews
10606 Hageman Rd Suite B1 Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Slice of Italy - Rosedale
orange starNo Reviews
10524 Hageman Rd Suite C-1 Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA - Bakersfield, CA
orange starNo Reviews
2681 Calloway Drive Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Fit Pantry - Allen
orange star4.8 • 105
136 Allen Road Ste. 200 Bakersfield, CA 93314
View restaurantnext
Nuestro Mexico Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
9919 Hageman rd suit a-100 Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rosedale

Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
orange star4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Sonder
orange star4.2 • 1,034
9500 Brimhall Road Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,003
10650 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.
orange star4.5 • 817
1300 coffe rd Bakersfield, CA 93308
View restaurantnext
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
orange star4.0 • 597
9000 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Bakersfield Stockdale HWY
orange star4.3 • 590
10500 Stockdale Hwy Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Rosedale

Tehachapi

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Porterville

No reviews yet

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Santa Clarita