Pop's Sunset Grill

Pop's Sunset Grill is a one-of-a-kind destination and we intend to sustain the unique character for the foreseeable future. Year after year, tens of thousands of guests arrive at Pop's for a taste of Old Florida while enjoying the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway, the fabulous natural wildlife and the scenic view of watercraft gliding by.
Pop's entire team of owners, managers and staff are at your service. We are committed to provide quality meals and beverages, served in a casual, friendly, inviting and welcoming tradition of hospitality.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

112 Circuit Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (4480 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

112 Circuit Rd

Nokomis FL

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

