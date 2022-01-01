Pop Snyder's Lunch
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
248 Market street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
248 Market street
Sunbury PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Robin’s Nest Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Big Mambos Latin Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Selin's Grove Brewing Co.
Small brew-pub opened in 1996, housed in an old stone house on National Registry of historic places.
Covid 19 -
Until further notice we will providing our brewery made bevs and a select menu (unless there is a food truck) items for take out to enjoy in the garden or at home.
Masks and social distancing IS required - Thank you for your support and patience.
Brendan's Towne Tavern
Come in and enjoy!