POPE - Pub on Passyunk East

CLOSED Sun-Tues * Wed&Thurs 4-9pm * Fri&Sat 4-10pm

1501 E. Passyunk Ave.

Popular Items

Fish and Chips$14.50
Pete's L.B.S. Sandwich$10.00
Bacon, cheddar, guacamole, tomato, and salsa on multi-grain bread & Fries
Seitan Cheesesteak$13.50
Cheddar cheese or make it Vegan with our *Cashew Cheese
Caramelized onion & Fries
Nachos$14.50
Topped with Refried beans, Jalapeños, Salsa, Sour cream, and Guacamole.
Cream Of Tomato$6.50
Need we say more, delightful and heart filled bliss to warm the soul
P.O.P.E Burger$14.00
8oz Black Angus burger
Fried green tomato
Grilled red onion Aged cheddar
Basil mayo & Fries
Vegan BALT$12.50
Tempeh Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Aioli, Multi Grain bread & Fries
Grilled Cheese & Soup$11.00
Wings$13.00
Choice of Buffalo or Pete’s sauce
Side of blue cheese and celery
Vegan Seitan Fingers$10.00
Vegan Seitan Fingers with Fries
Location

1501 E. Passyunk Ave.

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Termini Brothers Bakery

Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.

Cosmi's Deli

Due to Covid-19, Cosmi's has put together an online grocery store for your convenience. We have provided an economical way for all of our guests to feed their family's during this time. All items are listed under the Cosmi's Grocery Store menu.
Curbside pickup and non contact delivery is now available.

Messina

A members-only social club established in 1909.

Korshak Bagels

Hand-Rolled, Hard-Boiled Bagels in South Philly

