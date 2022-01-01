Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff restaurants
Toast

Poplar Bluff restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

bread+butter

2586 N Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$11.59
Crispy chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.
Kids Chicken Strip Meal$7.99
Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.
More about bread+butter
Consumer pic

 

Fresh 'N Prep'd

58 142, Poplar Bluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
6oz Naked Chicken Tenders$10.99
Our seared chicken breast is gently roasted and cut into strips so you can dip it into our horseradish dijon sauce. Cool your palate afterward with our crunchy, roasted broccoli florets. Perfect for a light evening meal or satisfying afternoon snack.
Carbs: 9g
Protein: 27g
Fiber: 4g
Sodium: 703g
Sugar: 3g
Fat: 26g
More about Fresh 'N Prep'd

