Chicken tenders in Poplar Bluff
Poplar Bluff restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
bread+butter
2586 N Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.59
Crispy chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce. Served with 1 regular side. Add $1 for a premium side.
|Kids Chicken Strip Meal
|$7.99
Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.
Fresh 'N Prep'd
58 142, Poplar Bluff
|6oz Naked Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Our seared chicken breast is gently roasted and cut into strips so you can dip it into our horseradish dijon sauce. Cool your palate afterward with our crunchy, roasted broccoli florets. Perfect for a light evening meal or satisfying afternoon snack.
Carbs: 9g
Protein: 27g
Fiber: 4g
Sodium: 703g
Sugar: 3g
Fat: 26g