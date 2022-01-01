Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Poplar Bluff

Go
Poplar Bluff restaurants
Toast

Poplar Bluff restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Bushwood's

950 S Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP GRIP$9.99
GRILLED OR CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION & RANCH IN A SOFT WRAP
More about Bushwood's
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

bread+butter

2586 N Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheese + chipotle ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.41
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, parmesan + caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.
More about bread+butter

Browse other tasty dishes in Poplar Bluff

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Map

More near Poplar Bluff to explore

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Martin

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Murphysboro

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston