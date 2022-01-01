Chicken wraps in Poplar Bluff
Bushwood's
950 S Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP GRIP
|$9.99
GRILLED OR CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION & RANCH IN A SOFT WRAP
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
bread+butter
2586 N Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheese + chipotle ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.41
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, parmesan + caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.