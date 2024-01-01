Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff restaurants
Poplar Bluff restaurants that serve quesadillas

Casa Grande Mexican Kitchen - 2027 North Westwood Boulevard

2027 North Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla Santa Fe$10.99
More about Casa Grande Mexican Kitchen - 2027 North Westwood Boulevard
Fresh 'N Prep'd

58 142, Poplar Bluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fiesta Chicken Quesadilla$9.98
Slow-cooked fiesta chicken, multi-colored peppers, and nutty Swiss cheese are folded into a whole wheat tortilla and grilled to gooey perfection. A dollop of our Greek yogurt chipotle sauce adds a delicious zing to every bite.
More about Fresh 'N Prep'd

