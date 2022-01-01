Sliders in Poplar Bluff
Poplar Bluff restaurants that serve sliders
More about bread+butter
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
bread+butter
2586 N Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff
|Slider Meal
|$6.51
(2 Cheeseburger sliders) Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.
More about Fresh 'N Prep'd
Fresh 'N Prep'd
58 142, Poplar Bluff
|Turkey Sliders on Sweet Potato Buns
|$10.99
Antibiotic and hormone free 97/3 ground turkey sliders, mixed with our house basil walnut pesto then grilled to perfection. Served with sweet potato slices as a bun, side of house hummus, tomato slices and organic mixed greens.
520 Calories
33g Fat
28g Carb
31g Protein