Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Poplar Bluff

Go
Poplar Bluff restaurants
Toast

Poplar Bluff restaurants that serve sliders

bread+butter image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

bread+butter

2586 N Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Slider Meal$6.51
(2 Cheeseburger sliders) Kids 12 & Under Please. Includes fries or chips, cookie + fountain drink. For an additional $1/each upgrade to milk/chocolate milk or replace chips with a Fruit Cup or Mac ’n Cheese.
More about bread+butter
Consumer pic

 

Fresh 'N Prep'd

58 142, Poplar Bluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sliders on Sweet Potato Buns$10.99
Antibiotic and hormone free 97/3 ground turkey sliders, mixed with our house basil walnut pesto then grilled to perfection. Served with sweet potato slices as a bun, side of house hummus, tomato slices and organic mixed greens.
520 Calories
33g Fat
28g Carb
31g Protein
More about Fresh 'N Prep'd

Browse other tasty dishes in Poplar Bluff

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Waffles

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Cookies

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Poplar Bluff to explore

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Martin

No reviews yet

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Murphysboro

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston