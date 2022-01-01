Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Poplar Grove

Go
Poplar Grove restaurants
Toast

Poplar Grove restaurants that serve meatball subs

Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA

Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant

13555 IL-76, Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Meatball Sandwiches$9.75
Garlic Cheesy Meatball Sandwich$11.75
More about Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Moscato's Pizza Co.

101 South State Street, Poplar Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEATBALL Sandwich$8.50
More about Moscato's Pizza Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Poplar Grove

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Tiramisu

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Map

More near Poplar Grove to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (478 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston