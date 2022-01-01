Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Meatball subs in
Poplar Grove
/
Poplar Grove
/
Meatball Subs
Poplar Grove restaurants that serve meatball subs
PIZZA
Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant
13555 IL-76, Poplar Grove
Avg 3.6
(357 reviews)
Italian Meatball Sandwiches
$9.75
Garlic Cheesy Meatball Sandwich
$11.75
More about Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant
Moscato's Pizza Co.
101 South State Street, Poplar Grove
No reviews yet
MEATBALL Sandwich
$8.50
More about Moscato's Pizza Co.
Browse other tasty dishes in Poplar Grove
Tacos
Chicken Parmesan
Tiramisu
Chicken Tenders
Spaghetti
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Sandwiches
French Fries
More near Poplar Grove to explore
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Belvidere
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Beloit
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Delavan
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Loves Park
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Williams Bay
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Marengo
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(478 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston