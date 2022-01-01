Go
Toast

Poplar Sports Bar & Grill

FUN, FOOD, SPORTS all in one place at one time. Enjoy our newly renovated bar and restaurant, pick up your food to go, or we can deliver to your door!

7700 Wise Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Stuffed Shrimps$18.00
Reuben$11.00
Buffalo Chicken$10.00
Fusion Bowl$9.00
Cream of Crab Cup$7.00
Fried Mozzarella$7.00
Chicken Wings$10.00
See full menu

Location

7700 Wise Avenue

Dundalk MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Howard's Mexican Taco House

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican food
Dine-in, togo & delivery

Caddy Shack Express

No reviews yet

For almost 10 years Caddyshack has been a staple in the Dundalk/Baltimore Community. We serve up some of the greatest classics our town has to offer and now we will deliver that same great taste to you as well! Our dine in restaurant provides not only good food, but a friendly staff that serves your meal just right. Visit our website to keep yourself informed of all the new menu items that will coincide with our favorites like our Caddyburgers and delicious crabcakes

Caddyshack Express

No reviews yet

For almost 10 years Caddyshack has been a staple in the Dundalk/Baltimore Community. We serve up some of the greatest classics our town has to offer and now we will deliver that same great taste to you as well! Our dine in restaurant provides not only good food, but a friendly staff that serves your meal just right. Visit our website to keep yourself informed of all the new menu items that will coincide with our favorites like Caddyburgers and delicious crabcakes and best selling Cream of Crab soup.

Joanna's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come check us out!! We can't wait to serve you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston