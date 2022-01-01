Go
Popovers At Brickyard Square

At Popovers, we embrace the European philosophy of fresh seasonal food, fine wine and spirits, relaxing ambiance, and of course- exceptional pastries and desserts!

11 Brickyard Sq, Ste 23

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and onion on a griddled brioche bun with honey mustard on the side
Popovers Reuben$12.49
Sliced corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island on marbled rye bread
Popovers Toasted Roast Beef$10.99
With horseradish aioli and cheddar cheese on toasted focaccia
Popover NO MB$2.25
Popovers Black Angus Burger$12.99
Lettuce, tomato and onion on a griddled brioche bun; served with seasoned potato wedges. (Wedges not GF)
House Roasted Turkey Panini$10.99
Spinach, sundried tomatoes, provolone cheese and mayonnaise, on multigrain ciabatta
Mix and Match$11.79
Lg Greek Salad$13.49
Salami, tomato, crumbled feta, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion and romaine; served with our nut-free basil pesto, lemon parsley vinaigrette and a large popover
Popover W/ MB$2.52
Tomato Bisque$5.79
Location

Epping NH

Sunday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
