Poppa Joe's Kitchen

Poppa Joe's Kitchen is a Catering Services & Food Truck. We bring you and your guests unique flavors locally sourced and influenced from around the world through our catering and food truck. We love everything about coastal cuisine and playing with our experiences from the many adventures we've had.

27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

Mixta$14.00
Mexican Shrimp / Market Fish / Crabmeat / White Onion / Cilantro / Lime / Avocado / fresh chips / garnished with dried shrimp
Sprite$3.00
Poppa Joe’s Fish Bowl$16.00
Beer battered fish or grilled / toasty garlic rice / seaweed seasoning / avocado sauce / crispy garlic toppings
Joe's Potato Tacos$16.00
3 Crispy Potato Filled Fried Taco / Refried Beans / Cabbage / Radish / Crema / Cotija Cheese / Salsa Rojo
Beer Battered Soft Shell Crab Tacos$26.00
3 beer battered soft shell crab tempura tacos / cabbage / avocado sauce / pico de gallo / corn tortillas
Toasty Garlic Rice$6.00
Steamed jasmine rice with sweet corn, fried garlic and parsley
Street Corn Cup$6.00
chard corn / crema / cotija cheese / chili shrimp dust
Poppa Joe’s Shrimp Bowl$16.00
Beer battered shrimp / toasty garlic rice / seaweed seasoning / avocado sauce / crispy garlic toppings
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$19.00
3 Grilled Shrimp Tacos / Chili Peanut Sauce / Pickled Onions / Radish / Corn Tortillas
Grilled Octopus Tacos$25.00
3 Grilled Mexican Octopus Tacos / peanut chili oil / pickled onions / radish sprouts
27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

Santa Clarita CA

