Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers

1110 East Page Avenue

Popular Items

Taco Salad$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, taco meat, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, sour cream, and salsa. Served with taco sauce and complimentary chips.
L- PEPPERONI$16.90
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
L- ALL MEAT$22.35
Sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, baked with mozzarella and sauce
Diet Dr Pepper$2.15
Cheese Stick$2.35
Breadstick filled with mozzarella covered with butter and garlic salt. Marina on the side.
Hard Taco$4.90
Large Taco Cheese Dip$7.95
Our nacho cheese dip with taco meat.
M-POPPLO'S SPECIAL$18.50
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pork sausage, beef, mushrooms, black olives, onions ,and bell peppers.
QUE BURGER$3.30
Ground beef and shredded sirloin combined with our sweet spicy Popplo's sauce on a toasted bun. Order it plain or with onions. Additional toppings extra.
L-POPPLO'S SPECIAL$22.35
Sausage, beef, black olives, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and pepperoni baked with mozzarella and sauce
Location

1110 East Page Avenue

Malvern AR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
