Poppo's Taqueria Lockwood
No Compromise. #LoveShared
4220 53rd Avenue East
Location
4220 53rd Avenue East
Bradenton FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Saucy Crawfish
Come in and enjoy!
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
South Philly Cheesesteaks
Come in and enjoy!
SunCoast Meal Prep
"Meal Prep Made Easy! Our team of chefs prepare a wide variety of delicious and nutritious meals that are ready to eat in minutes! We offer Meal Prep in Sarasota, Bradenton, Siesta Key, and Lakewood Ranch."