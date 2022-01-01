Go
Toast

Poppy's Social

At Poppy’s Social we dream big, so we put all your favorites in one place: caramelized crust pizza, craveable snacks to share, a bustling bar scene, and good times on the regular. We also put our money where our values are, sharing opportunities for equity with our employees, paying livable wages, and supporting our community through our “Pink Chair-ities” giving program. So get in here already, bring a date, bring the fam, the party is just starting!

668 Vernon Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

14" EAST COAST STYLE$16.00
14" Classic PIZZA$20.00
Pete's Community$12.00
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, raisins, mushrooms, provolone, mozzarella, feta, croutons, chopped bacon & poppy seed dressing
Glencoe Greek$13.00
Romaine, artichokes, cucumber, kalamata olive, red onion, tomato, bell peppers, feta & pepperoncini vin
Caesar$12.00
Romaine hearts, lots of parm, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing
12" Classic PIZZA$16.00
14" East Coast Margherita$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, parm
Classic NY PEPP$20.00
Ezzo pepperoni cups, mozz, whipped ricotta, hot honey
14" East Coast NY PEPP$20.00
Ezzo pepperoni cups, mozz, whipped ricotta, hot honey
Buffalo Wings$16.00
Served with carrots, celery & housemade ranch or creamy blue cheese
See full menu

Location

668 Vernon Ave.

Glencoe IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bake Homemade Pizza - Glencoe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Valor

No reviews yet

Valor is an American bistro with a French flare

Spirit Elephant

No reviews yet

A full service plant based restaurant and bar. Spirit Elephant creates food that is a celebration of the senses. Each delicious bite promotes the health of body, mind and planet. eat plants feel beautiful

Momsy's Cafe

No reviews yet

Light cafe fare, home made baked goods, with a full coffee & espresso bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston