Poppyseed Rye

Hot Pastrami$15.00
sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 Island, rye
Meatball$14.00
marinara, provolone, goat cheese, pesto, sub roll
Chips, Ms Vickie, Salt & Vinegar$1.50
Capicola$13.00
ham, salami, provolone, tomato, lettuce, onion, sub roll
Smoked Turkey$12.00
baby Arugula, brie, roasted red peppers, pepper mustard, sourdough
Marinated Tofu$12.00
pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro & chiles, gochujang "mayo", sesame stick, bahn mi roll
Bacon$13.00
basil Aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, toasted challah
Roast Beef$14.00
sharp cheddar, horseradish sauce, shaved onion, kaiser roll
Roasted Pork$13.00
smoked ham, swiss, pickles, avocado mustard spread, cuban style bread
Burrata$14.00
Heirloom tomatoes, pesto, balsamic, ciabatta
818 N Quincy St

Arlington VA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
