Go
Toast

Poprice

Come in and enjoy!

16216 union turnpike unit 103

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Teriyaki Chicken Skewers (3)$5.90
General TSO's Chicken Fried Rice$10.90
Five Spice Crispy Duck Fried Rice$14.00
POP Shrimp Box$10.25
Black Sugar Boba Tea$3.50
Cumin Lamb Fried Rice$12.90
Beef Short Rib Fried Rice$14.00
Passion Fruit Iced Tea$2.00
Bonless Chicken Box (S)$6.90
French Fries (S)$3.00
See full menu

Location

16216 union turnpike unit 103

Flushing NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sunny Rivers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Fresh Asian cuisine served in the neighborhood of Queens NYC! We have dishes from sushi and sashimi to teriyaki and udon, and aim to provide the most authentic taste to your table. We hope to see you around!

Sandwich Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston