Pop's Kitchen and Taproom
Come in and enjoy!
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
480 Industrial Dr • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
480 Industrial Dr
Easton PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
