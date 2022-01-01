Go
Toast

Pop's Place

Sports Bar and Grill

238 Illinois Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

RUMCHATA$4.50
CAJUN TENDERLOIN$10.00
TRADITIONAL TENDERLOIN$9.00
SIDE MAC AND CHEESE$3.00
CHEESEBURGER$9.50
CAPT SPICED$4.00
SIDE ONION STRAWS$3.50
BONELESS WINGS$0.50
RANCH$0.50
TO GO FEE
See full menu

Location

238 Illinois Ave

Saint Joseph MO

Sunday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Benton Club

No reviews yet

Experience St. Joseph history while enjoying social gatherings from small intimate dinners to large business or personal events!

Mokaska Coffee

No reviews yet

Thank you!

Longboards Wraps and Bowls

No reviews yet

Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold! Hang Loose, Eat Longboards.

RC's Lunch Car

No reviews yet

Authentic Casual Cuisine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston