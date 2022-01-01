Go
Pops Subs

Take out Sub shop

SW 72 St

Popular Items

Diet Pepsi$1.95
Pepsi$1.95
Dr. Pepper$1.95
Lemonade$3.25
Little Italy$11.25
Turkey, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze & Pesto Spread
Gatorade$2.50
Strawberry Lemonade$3.25
Brisk lemon ice tea$1.95
Cold Pressed Juices$6.75
French Onion Grilled Cheese$10.25
Onion Jam Spread, Fontana & Provolone Cheese
Location

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Grazianos Market Coral Gables

We’re the Grazianos – an Argentinian family of food lovers.
We cook, pour, grill, bake, sizzle and source the finest flavors from home, and serve them across Miami.

FOREIGN'S KITCHEN

All of our menu items are inspired by international cuisine and have been created by our head chef, JO, after studying authentic American, Mexican, and Brazilian cuisine. Not only do we have fresh ingredients, and cook to order but we also have all-natural sugarcane and fruit juices.
Come dine or take out with us & experience authentic American, Mexican and Brazilian dishes. We Look forward to serving you!

Alluva at Park Grove

Dipiazza Pizzeria

