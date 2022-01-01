Go
Popsons Burgers

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

998 Market St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2662 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$7.35
Lettuce, onions, pickles, special sauce
Dbl All American$9.25
All American$6.75
Lettuce, onions, pickles, special sauce
French Fries$3.25
Garlic Fries$4.00
Fun Guy$9.40
Truffle cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, lettuce, aioli
Veggie Burger$9.50
(Our Veggie Burger) Beet and quinoa patty, truffle cheese, sprouts, onion, pickle, aioli
Seasoned$3.50
Fountain$2.50
Double Cheeseburger$9.85
Lettuce, onions, pickles, special sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Credit Cards
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

998 Market St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
