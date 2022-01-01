Go
Poquitos Bothell

An extension of our flagship Seattle location, Poquitos Bothell crafts elevated Mexican dishes prepared with fresh, local ingredients.

18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103 • $$

Avg 4.1 (1972 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrito$14.00
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo and crema. Served with side house salad. (vegetarian)(contains gluten)
Chopped Salad$14.00
Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (v)
Tres Amigos$9.00
House-made jalapeño queso, roasted tomato jalapeño salsa, and refried pinto bean dip served with chips cooked in rice oil.
Full Guacamole$13.00
Fresh avocado, cilantro, lime, garlic confit, onion, tomato, and jalapeno. Served with chips cooked in rice oil. (vegetarian)(vegan)
Quesadilla$12.00
Monterey cheese in a flour tortilla. Topped with guajillo crema, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans. (vegetarian)(contains gluten)
Jalapeno Queso$7.00
House-made queso sauce served with chips cooked in rice oil. (vegetarian)(spicy)
Half Guacamole$7.50
Fresh avocado, cilantro, lime, garlic confit, onion, tomato, and jalapeno. Served with chips cooked in rice oil. (vegetarian)(vegan)
Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Three Mahi Mahi tacos (your choice of grilled or fried), topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans. (contains gluten when fried)
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Three tacos - shrimp sautéed in chile oil, cabbage, aioli, cilantro, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (leave off chile oil to make not spicy)
Nachos$13.00
House chips cooked in rice oil, black beans, cheese, pickled onion, picked jalapeño, chipotle crema & guacamole. (spicy - remove jalapeno queso to make it not spicy)
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103

Bothell WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Revolve Food Wine

No reviews yet

Revolve Food & Wine is inspired by exceptional food, and great wine, and a passion for wellness. Our menu is gluten-free, grain-free, non-GMO, organic, and local whenever possible.

Bay Leaf Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bison

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Ivar's Seafood Bar in Bothell, WA.

