Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St • $$

Popular Items

Chopped Salad$14.00
Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (v)
Nachos$13.00
House chips cooked in rice oil, black beans, melted monterey, jalapeño queso, pickled onion, pickled jalapeño, chipotle crema, cotija cheese, guacamole, and cilantro. (S) (V)
Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Grilled or beer battered Mahi Mahi served with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. (Beer battered - (G)) Served with three local corn tortillas, rice & beans.
Half Guacamole$7.50
Fresh avocado, cilantro, lime, garlic confit, onion, tomato, and serrano chile. Served with chips cooked in rice oil.
Quesadilla$14.00
Monterey cheese in a flour tortilla. Topped with guajillo crema, pico de gallo, and cilantro. (v)(g)
Side Rice & Beans$3.00
Pork Carnitas Burrito$15.00
Confit pork shoulder, rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream. Served with a house salad.
Jalapeno Queso$7.00
Chicken Tortilla Soup$14.00
Pasilla chile chicken broth, tinga marinated chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, diced onions, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1000 E Pike St

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

