Poquoson restaurants you'll love

More about Bean's Ice Cream- Poquoson
Bean's Ice Cream- Poquoson
475 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson
|Popular items
|Pint
|$7.00
pint of ice cream - 16 ounces of premium ice cream. Hand packed and made to order.
|Small
|$4.00
The BIGGEST small ice cream you will ever get anywhere! Approx. 8 ounces of your choice of one flavor of premium ice cream.
|Large
|$6.00
A large ice cream with approx. 13 ounces of your choice of one, two or THREE flavors of premium ice cream.
More about Anna's Pizza & Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Pizza & Italian Restaurant
464 Wythe Creek Rd,Ste D, Poquoson
More about Little Philly Cheesesteaks
Little Philly Cheesesteaks
475-B Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.50
Mozzarella sticks serves with choice of Ranch dressing or Marinara sauce
|Fried Mushrooms
|$6.75
Beer Battered Fried Mushrooms served with Ranch Dressing
|Chicken Philly (Meat and Cheese ONLY)
|$9.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese