Cookies in Poquoson

Poquoson restaurants
Poquoson restaurants that serve cookies

Little Philly Cheesesteaks image

 

Little Philly Cheesesteaks - 475-B Wythe Creek Road

475-B Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$0.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.75
Item pic

 

Bean's Ice Cream-Poquoson

475 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich$6.00
Your choice of ice cream, between two Cookie Text Cookies.
Choc Chip Cookie: Made by Cookie Text$2.00
Choc Chip Cookie Sundae$7.00
We start out with one giant COOKIE TEXT chocolate chip cookie and top it with approx. 10 ounces of any flavor ice cream. Add on the hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry. More than 16 ounces of deliciousness!!
