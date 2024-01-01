Nachos in Poquoson
Poquoson restaurants that serve nachos
More about Bean's Ice Cream-Poquoson
Bean's Ice Cream-Poquoson
475 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson
|Ice Cream Nachos
|$7.00
5oz of Ice Cream, your choice of fudge or caramel & 5 Waffle Chips.
More about Schooners Grill Poquoson
Schooners Grill Poquoson
8 Victory Boulevard, Poquoson
|Full Nacho
|$15.00
Our Regular nacho, (just bigger) with your choice of Chicken, Beef or Pork, topped with pico, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
|Nachos
|$10.00
Schooners homemade chips topped, tomatoes, jalapeños and lots cheese. served with a side of sour cream and salsa