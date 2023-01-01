Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Poquoson

Poquoson restaurants
Poquoson restaurants that serve sundaes

Item pic

 

Bean's Ice Cream-Poquoson

475 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brownie Sundae$7.00
We start out with one giant COOKIE TEXT brownie and top it with approx. 10 ounces of any flavor ice cream. Add on the hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry. More than 16 ounces of deliciousness!!
Choc Chip Cookie Sundae$7.00
We start out with one giant COOKIE TEXT chocolate chip cookie and top it with approx. 10 ounces of any flavor ice cream. Add on the hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry. More than 16 ounces of deliciousness!!
Hot Fudge Sundae$6.00
Approx. 10 ounces of any flavor ice cream. Topped with hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry. More than 16 ounces of deliciousness!!
More about Bean's Ice Cream-Poquoson
Main pic

 

Schooner's- Poquoson - Poquoson

8 Victory Boulevard, Poquoson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Sundae$7.25
More about Schooner's- Poquoson - Poquoson

