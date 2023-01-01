Sundaes in Poquoson
Poquoson restaurants that serve sundaes
More about Bean's Ice Cream-Poquoson
Bean's Ice Cream-Poquoson
475 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson
|Brownie Sundae
|$7.00
We start out with one giant COOKIE TEXT brownie and top it with approx. 10 ounces of any flavor ice cream. Add on the hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry. More than 16 ounces of deliciousness!!
|Choc Chip Cookie Sundae
|$7.00
We start out with one giant COOKIE TEXT chocolate chip cookie and top it with approx. 10 ounces of any flavor ice cream. Add on the hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry. More than 16 ounces of deliciousness!!
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$6.00
Approx. 10 ounces of any flavor ice cream. Topped with hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry. More than 16 ounces of deliciousness!!