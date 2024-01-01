Tacos in Poquoson
Poquoson restaurants that serve tacos
Bean's Ice Cream-Poquoson
475 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson
|Ice Cream Taco
|$7.00
5 oz ice cream, fudge or caramel, 1 topping of your choice and whipped cream.
Schooners Grill Poquoson
8 Victory Boulevard, Poquoson
|Chicken Taco
|$16.00
3 tacos in flour totrillas packed with lettuce, tomatoes, avacado, cilantro aioli and topped with chicken served either blackened, grilled or fried.
|Mahi Taco
|$18.00
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, cilantro aioli and topped with Mahi Mahi cooked grilled, blackened, or fried.
|Shrimp Taco
|$18.00
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantrio aioli and topped with shrimp cooked grilled, fried, or blackened.