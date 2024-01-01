Tacos in Poquoson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean's Ice Cream-Poquoson

475 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ice Cream Taco$7.00
5 oz ice cream, fudge or caramel, 1 topping of your choice and whipped cream.
More about Bean's Ice Cream-Poquoson
Schooners Grill Poquoson

8 Victory Boulevard, Poquoson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco$16.00
3 tacos in flour totrillas packed with lettuce, tomatoes, avacado, cilantro aioli and topped with chicken served either blackened, grilled or fried.
Mahi Taco$18.00
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, cilantro aioli and topped with Mahi Mahi cooked grilled, blackened, or fried.
Shrimp Taco$18.00
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantrio aioli and topped with shrimp cooked grilled, fried, or blackened.
More about Schooners Grill Poquoson

