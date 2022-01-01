Go
Broders' Pork & Piccata

Broders' Pork & Piccata is a take out and delivery based concept launched by Broders' Restaurants. Operating out of the existing Terzo restaurant space, Broders' Pork & Piccata specializes in sandwiches, plates and bowls of Porchetta (slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork) and Piccata (breaded and fried cutlets with lemon-caper sauce).

Popular Items

SICILIAN CANNOLI (2pc)$6.00
sweet ricotta, candied citrus, chocolate, pistachio
CHICKEN PICCATA SANDWICH$14.00
Breaded & fried chicken cutlet, bibb lettuce & piccata sauce on a ciabatta bun
CIABATTA BUN$2.00
TIRAMISU CUP$5.00
espresso, lady fingers, marsala cream, cocoa
CHICKEN PICCATA PLATE$15.00
Breaded & fried chicken cutlets, served with piccata sauce.
PORCHETTA BOWL$16.00
slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork shoulder with fennel & garlic served with sweet bell-peperonata & rapini.
Choice of base:
creamy polenta - GF or farro pilaf
RAPINI PORCHETTA SANDWICH$13.00
Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with rapini & garlic-parsley aioli
TRUFFLE-MUSHROOM PORCHETTA SANDWICH$14.00
Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with chopped mushroom, black truffle & garlic parsley aioli
CALABRIAN PORCHETTA SANDWICH$13.00
Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with fennel, radicchio, currant slaw & Calabrian pepper aioli
PORCHETTA FAMILY SIZE
Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork shoulder. Serves 4-6, served with a lemon & caper sauce
Location

2221 W 50th St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
