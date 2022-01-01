Go
Barbeque

Porkey's BBQ

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

12 Reviews

$

5482 Southern Maryland Blvd.

Lothian, MD 20711

Pickup

Popular Items

Leg$1.85
Cole Slaw$6.75
Hush Puppies$7.55
BBQ Sandwich$7.95
Full Slab & 2 Lg. Sides$36.95
Full Slab of NC style pork ribs, dry rubbed and smoked to perfection. Served with your choice of two large sides.
Breast$3.75
Baked Beans$6.75
Corn Bread$2.25
Full Slab Ribs$25.95
Full slab of NC style pork ribs, rubbed and smoked to perfection.
Cobbler$6.95
Attributes and Amenities

check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

5482 Southern Maryland Blvd., Lothian MD 20711

Directions

Porkey's BBQ

orange star4.4 • 12 Reviews

Pickup

