Porkies Pig Roast

2245 S Eastwood Dr

Woodstock, IL 60098

Popular Items

Baked Beans, Short$3.00
Pulled Pork$16.00
Moo$15.00
Beef Brisket, succulent and tender. Stacked high on a
freshly baked roll with
Original or Spicy BBQ sauce.
SLIDERS$6.00
Beef Brisket$19.00
MacPorkie$15.00
Oinker$12.00
Fresh pulled Pork, piled high on a freshly baked bun with your choice of Original or Spicy BBQ Sauce. The Classic.
Cornbread, Tall$6.00
Baby Back Ribs, Full Slab$30.00
A full rack of Baby Back Ribs with your Choice of 2 Tall Sides!
Mac & Cheese, Tall$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

2245 S Eastwood Dr, Woodstock IL 60098

Directions

