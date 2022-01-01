Go
Pork on a Fork

If you’re having some serious carnivorous cravings, the menu here is bound to satisfy. You can grab a choice cut of prime rib slow-smoked until it sports a charred exterior that gives way to a tender center dripping with juice. Go for a barbecue burrito, stuffed with your favorite meats plus ooey, gooey mac and cheese. Love pork? You’ll love some thin slices of pork belly slathered in a tangy barbecue sauce. Suffice to say, this spread of eats is a surefire way to wow guests, so don’t hesitate to book with Pork On A Fork for your next event. These folks won the heart of Phoenix for a reason, so attendees will leave thanking you for your choice in caterer.

1732 W Bell Rd

Popular Items

Chicken by the Pound$12.00
Babyback Ribs (full rack)$24.00
Smoked Duroc Pork Babyback Ribs and sauced with our signature mop sauce.
Pork by the Pound$12.00
Bacon Wrapped Meatballs (6ct)$19.95
2 Smoked Meatballs on a Skewer; wrapped in bacon & kissed with BBQ Sauce
Picnic Package (feeds 5-6 guests)$59.99
This features the true staples of smoked BBQ. Enjoy our
Hand Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked
Sausage and choice of 3 side items.
XL Picnic Package (feeds 8-10 guests)$99.99
This features the true staples of smoked BBQ. Enjoy our
Hand Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked
Sausage and choice of 3 side items.
Smoked Chicken Salad Sliders (6ct)$17.25
Brisket & Cheese Quesadillas (serves 2-3)$18.95
Brisket by the Pound$20.00
12-14 Hour Smoked Beef Brisket
The Big Boy Sampler w/ One Side$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

Phoenix AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
