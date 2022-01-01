Pork on a Fork
If you’re having some serious carnivorous cravings, the menu here is bound to satisfy. You can grab a choice cut of prime rib slow-smoked until it sports a charred exterior that gives way to a tender center dripping with juice. Go for a barbecue burrito, stuffed with your favorite meats plus ooey, gooey mac and cheese. Love pork? You’ll love some thin slices of pork belly slathered in a tangy barbecue sauce. Suffice to say, this spread of eats is a surefire way to wow guests, so don’t hesitate to book with Pork On A Fork for your next event. These folks won the heart of Phoenix for a reason, so attendees will leave thanking you for your choice in caterer.
1732 W Bell Rd
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1732 W Bell Rd
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pork on a Fork
Come in and enjoy!
THB
20055 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85027
Lookout Tavern
Lookout Tavern is a modern, fun and social Bar and Restaurant in North Phoenix. Offering grub, games, and Cocktail Bar, Lookout Tavern has everything you'd want for a great night out. Menu favorites such as the Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Bites, and the inspired Elvis Presley sandwich pair perfectly with an expansive beer and cocktail menu.
Wildflower
Come in and enjoy!