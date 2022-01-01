Go
Toast

Porky Butts BBQ

TO PLACE AN ORDER FOR LATER THAN 30 MINUTES FOR PICKUP, PLEASE CALL (531)466-7343.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

15475 Ruggles • $$

Avg 4.2 (435 reviews)

Popular Items

Silverware
Side Sauces
2 meat Plate$14.00
2 meats of your choice, served with 2 sides and a cornbread.
Rib Plate$16.00
5 bones served with two sides and a cornbread.
1 meat Plate$12.00
1 meat of your choice, served with two sides and a cornbread.
Honey
Butter
Porky’s Platter feeds 4-6$85.00
This platter comes with a full rack of ribs, 1/3 lb each of brisket, burnt ends, pork, ham, turkey and smoked sausage. It also comes with 6 pieces of cornbread, a large order of fries and 3 large sides dishes of your choice.
*There are no substitutions on the Porky's Platter*
3 Meat Plate$18.00
3 meats of your choice, served with two sides and a cornbread.
Family Platter feeds 2-3$30.00
The platter comes with a half rack of ribs, two meats, 1/3 lb each, 2 large side dishes and 3 pieces of cornbread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

15475 Ruggles

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 6:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lettuce Express

No reviews yet

FRESH SALADS FAST!

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

No reviews yet

Omaha grew up around the railroad industry, its train stations bustling with travelers from around the country and the world. Your Railcar experience awaits. No ticket required.
This blending of cultures required dining car chefs to accommodate a wide variety of tastes, creating dishes to deliver a delicious, comforting, riveting experience.

Omaha Tap House

No reviews yet

Craft Beer. Craft Burgers. American Food, Full Bar, Kid Friendly.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston