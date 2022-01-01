PorroVita Juice Bar
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES
3000 Newport Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3000 Newport Blvd
Newport Beach CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Woody's Wharf
Come in and enjoy!
Malarky's Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
The Peninsula Lounge
Come in and enjoy breathtaking bayfront views & the California sun in a relaxed Asian and French Fusion inspired Food & Beverage Lounge, or come in after the sun sets for added excitement with weekly entertainment.
Buddha’s Favorite
Come in and enjoy!