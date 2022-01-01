Los Antojitos Restaurant & Bar
family owned
45 N Washington St • $$
Location
45 N Washington St
North Attleboro MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
