Port Allen restaurants you'll love
Port Allen's top cuisines
Must-try Port Allen restaurants
More about The Poboy House
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Poboy House
170 6th St, Port Allen
|Popular items
|Chantilly Berry Queen Cake
Fresh cinnamon king cake layered with almond chantilly cream, fresh berries, and mixed berry filling
|Cookie Decorating Kit
|$20.00
Kit includes red, white, and green buttercream icing, sprinkles, 2 XL sugar cookies, and 3 regular sugar cookies.
|Carrot Cake Queen Cake
Fresh king cake layered with cream Cheese and Vanilla chantilly and a thick carrot cake crumble and candied walnuts