Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Port Aransas restaurants you'll love

Go
Port Aransas restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Port Aransas

Port Aransas's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Port Aransas restaurants

Main pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Grumbles Seafood Co.

850 Tarpon Street, Port Aransas

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo 3$31.99
Peel and Eat Shrimp 1 Pound$26.99
Hushpuppies (Original)$6.99
More about Grumbles Seafood Co.
Seafood & Spaghetti Works image

 

Seafood & Spaghetti Works

910 state highway 361, port arasnas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Seafood & Spaghetti Works
Virginia's on the Bay image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Virginia's on the Bay

815 Trout Street, Port Aransas

Avg 3 (715 reviews)
More about Virginia's on the Bay
WharfCat image

 

WharfCat

900 Tarpon Street, Port Aransas

No reviews yet
More about WharfCat
Main pic

 

Bron's Back Yard

314 E Avenue G, Port Aransas

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Bron's Back Yard
Dairy Queen image

 

Dairy Queen

325 W Cotter Ave, Port Aransas

No reviews yet
More about Dairy Queen
The Gaff image

PIZZA

The Gaff

323 Beach Street, Port Aransas

Avg 4.5 (472 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Gaff
ScatCat image

 

ScatCat

900 Tarpon Street, Port Aransas

No reviews yet
More about ScatCat
Map

More near Port Aransas to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston