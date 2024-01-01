Mahi mahi in Port Aransas
Port Aransas restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Seafood & Spaghetti Works
Seafood & Spaghetti Works
910 state highway 361, port arasnas
|Mahi
|$25.99
More about Castaway’s Seafood and Grill - 337 North Alister Street
Castaway’s Seafood and Grill - 337 North Alister Street
337 North Alister Street, Port Aransas
|Mustang Mahi Sandwich
|$19.00
Blackened mahi, sourdough bun, lettuce, tomato, side of spicy mayo
|Laguna Mahi Tacos
|$19.00
3 tacos, blackened mahi, corn/ flour blend tortillas, sauteed kale, spicy mayo, chimichurri, green onion