Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Port Aransas

Go
Port Aransas restaurants
Toast

Port Aransas restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Seafood & Spaghetti Works

910 state highway 361, port arasnas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi$25.99
More about Seafood & Spaghetti Works
Restaurant banner

 

Castaway’s Seafood and Grill - 337 North Alister Street

337 North Alister Street, Port Aransas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mustang Mahi Sandwich$19.00
Blackened mahi, sourdough bun, lettuce, tomato, side of spicy mayo
Laguna Mahi Tacos$19.00
3 tacos, blackened mahi, corn/ flour blend tortillas, sauteed kale, spicy mayo, chimichurri, green onion
More about Castaway’s Seafood and Grill - 337 North Alister Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Aransas

Tacos

Map

More near Port Aransas to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (21 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (563 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (769 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston