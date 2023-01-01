Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Port Arthur
/
Port Arthur
/
Salmon
Port Arthur restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Reel Cajun Seafood Restaurant and Bar
7500 N Twin City Hwy, Port Arthur
Avg 3.5
(153 reviews)
Hoisin Glazed Seared Salmon
$19.00
More about Reel Cajun Seafood Restaurant and Bar
Sake Sushi Restaurant
8691 9th Avenue, Port Arthur
No reviews yet
Grilled Salmon
$20.00
More about Sake Sushi Restaurant
