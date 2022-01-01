Port City Smokehouse
Port City Smokehouse offers a Michigan local selection of fried fish and much more! We offer take out and have seating outside. Our seating is on a first come, first served basis. Stop in and enjoy a taste of the Up North experience!
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
1000 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1000 Main St
Frankfort MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Birch & Maple
You will be able to pickup your order at the host stand or our designated pickup area at the main entrance. Please no substitutions.
East Shore 2 GO
Fast service, amazing food.
Vita Bella Italian Market
Come in and enjoy!
Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar
Come and Enjoy!