Port City Smokehouse

Port City Smokehouse offers a Michigan local selection of fried fish and much more! We offer take out and have seating outside. Our seating is on a first come, first served basis. Stop in and enjoy a taste of the Up North experience!

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1000 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (256 reviews)

Popular Items

WHITEFISH SANDWICH$7.99
LIGHTLY BATTERED, FLASH FRIED WITH LETTUCE AND HOUSE MADE TARTAR ON A CRESCENT BAKERY POTATO BUN.
FRENCH FRIES$2.65
8 OZ.
COLE SLAW$0.99
4 OZ. HOUSE MADE COLE SLAW
LAKE PERCH DINNER$18.95
1/2 POUND OF LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED FISH WITH A SIDE OF COLE SLAW AND FRENCH FRIES.
WALLEYE SANDWICH$7.99
LIGHTLY BATTERED, FLASH FRIED WITH LETTUCE AND HOUSE MADE TARTAR ON A CRESCENT BAKERY POTATO BUN.
(4) CHICKEN STRIP$6.95
SERVED WITH RANCH
WHITEFISH DINNER$15.45
1/2 POUND OF LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED FISH WITH A SIDE OF COLE SLAW AND FRENCH FRIES.
ONION RINGS$4.25
8 OZ.
PERCH SANDWICH$8.49
LIGHTLY BATTERED, FLASH FRIED WITH LETTUCE AND HOUSE MADE TARTAR ON A CRESCENT BAKERY POTATO BUN.
WALLEYE DINNER$17.95
1/2 POUND OF LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED FISH WITH A SIDE OF COLE SLAW AND FRENCH FRIES.
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

1000 Main St

Frankfort MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
