Go
Port City Tavern image
Bars & Lounges

Port City Tavern

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4306 E Anaheim st

LONG BEACH, CA 90804

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

4306 E Anaheim st, LONG BEACH CA 90804

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

FSK 0010

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Selva

No reviews yet

Fine Colombian food

Taco Masa Long Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CSULB - Blair Field

No reviews yet

"Home of the Dirtbags"

Port City Tavern

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston