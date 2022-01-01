Port Clinton restaurants you'll love
The Brickhouse
111 Madison Street, Port Clinton
|Popular items
|Deluxe
|$16.00
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, pepperoni and spicy sausage.
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, melted to perfection. Served with a side of pizza house.
|Italian
|$10.00
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, banana peppers, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll with Italian dressing.
McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
101 Madison Street, Port Clinton
|Popular items
|Mccarthy's Chips & Eileen's Famous Dip
|$6.50
Basket full of McCarthy's homemade chips served with 2 sides of Eileen's dip.
|Perch Sandwich
|$16.00
Perch with lettuce and tomato, served on a toasted bun with a side of slaw & tartar.
|Madison Street Salad
Mixed Greens with a sweet onion dressing, topped with seasoned almonds, bacon, feta cheese, tomatoes and red onions.
Twin Oast Brewing
3630 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton
|Popular items
|Chicken Schnitzel
|$14.00
breaded chicken cutlet | mustard cream sauce | mashed potatoes | roasted brussels | pickled red onion
|Loaded Boneless Wings
|$10.00
quin’s hot sauce | bleu cheese crumbles | scallions | celery | haus ranch
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.00
chopped sous vide brisket | jalapeno lime crema | pico de gallo | pickled red onion