Port Clinton restaurants you'll love

Must-try Port Clinton restaurants

The Brickhouse image

 

The Brickhouse

111 Madison Street, Port Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Deluxe$16.00
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, pepperoni and spicy sausage.
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, melted to perfection. Served with a side of pizza house.
Italian$10.00
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, banana peppers, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll with Italian dressing.
More about The Brickhouse
McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub image

 

McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub

101 Madison Street, Port Clinton

Avg 4.4 (1610 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mccarthy's Chips & Eileen's Famous Dip$6.50
Basket full of McCarthy's homemade chips served with 2 sides of Eileen's dip.
Perch Sandwich$16.00
Perch with lettuce and tomato, served on a toasted bun with a side of slaw & tartar.
Madison Street Salad
Mixed Greens with a sweet onion dressing, topped with seasoned almonds, bacon, feta cheese, tomatoes and red onions.
More about McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
Twin Oast Brewing image

 

Twin Oast Brewing

3630 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton

Avg 4.6 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Schnitzel$14.00
breaded chicken cutlet | mustard cream sauce | mashed potatoes | roasted brussels | pickled red onion
Loaded Boneless Wings$10.00
quin’s hot sauce | bleu cheese crumbles | scallions | celery | haus ranch
Brisket Tacos$14.00
chopped sous vide brisket | jalapeno lime crema | pico de gallo | pickled red onion
More about Twin Oast Brewing

