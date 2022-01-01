Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Port Clinton

Go
Port Clinton restaurants
Toast

Port Clinton restaurants that serve bruschetta

Banner pic

 

Orchard Bar & Table - 3266 Orchard Bar & Table

3266 NE Catawba Rd, Port Clinton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Bruschetta$15.00
Ripe Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, Balsamic Reduction, Rustic Flatbread
More about Orchard Bar & Table - 3266 Orchard Bar & Table
The Brickhouse image

 

The Brickhouse - 111 Madison Street

111 Madison Street, Port Clinton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Flatbread$13.00
June's Pizza Feature! Garlic butter base topped with mozzarella cheese and tomatoes baked in our stone brick oven; served with a drizzle of balsamic glaze on top!
More about The Brickhouse - 111 Madison Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Clinton

Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Hummus

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Brisket

Pretzels

Map

More near Port Clinton to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Willard

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (531 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston