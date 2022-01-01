Bruschetta in Port Clinton
Port Clinton restaurants that serve bruschetta
Orchard Bar & Table - 3266 Orchard Bar & Table
3266 NE Catawba Rd, Port Clinton
|Tomato Bruschetta
|$15.00
Ripe Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, Balsamic Reduction, Rustic Flatbread
The Brickhouse - 111 Madison Street
111 Madison Street, Port Clinton
|Bruschetta Flatbread
|$13.00
June's Pizza Feature! Garlic butter base topped with mozzarella cheese and tomatoes baked in our stone brick oven; served with a drizzle of balsamic glaze on top!